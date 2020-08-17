Human skull found in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a human skull was found in the area of Twin Creek Drive in the Shelby Community Saturday morning.
Investigators responded and examined what appeared to be an adult human skull at the location.
No other remains were found.
The skull was removed by the Shelby County Coroner’s Office for forensic testing and identification by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
This is an ongoing death investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Williams at (205) 670-6283, or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
