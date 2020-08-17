FIRST ALERT: Slightly drier air Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are near average this morning with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are starting the day mostly dry. A weak cold front has moved through our area and will likely stall just south and east of Birmingham today. I can't rule out the possibility for an isolated shower or storm for areas south and east of Birmingham this afternoon. Best spots to see an isolated storm will be Talladega, Clay, Coosa, Chilton, Tallapoosa, and Calhoun counties today. Rain chance will be isolated at 10-20%. Everyone else will enjoy a partly cloudy sky with highs approaching 90°F. Humidity levels will be a little lower as drier air moves into the northern third of Alabama. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR LOWER HUMIDITY TUESDAY: Humidity levels are expected to be fairly comfortable as we head into tomorrow. With lower dew points, we could see morning temperatures dip into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday morning. With dry air in place, it will likely heat up quickly tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Another weak cold front will try to move into Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon, so we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm for areas along and north of I-20/59. Do not get used to the comfortable humidity levels. Humidity will return by the end of the week.
NEXT BIG THING: Southerly flow will likely return by Wednesday allowing more moisture to spill into Alabama. With higher humidity levels and more cloud cover, rain chances will likely increase to 40-60% Wednesday-Saturday. With higher rain chances, temperatures could trend below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Morning lows are expected to be near average with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Storms that fire up this week will have the potential to be strong. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Severe weather isn’t expected at this time, but can’t be completely ruled out.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Josephine and Kyle have dissipated, but we are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first wave is approaching the Windward Islands in the Central Atlantic and has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. This system could move through the Caribbean and perhaps interact with the Yucatan Peninsula. The second wave is out in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean near Africa. This system has a medium to high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It is forecast to move towards the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico by the end of the week. It remains way too early to know if any of these systems could impact the United States. A few models do hint that we could see one of them move into the Gulf by early next week. We will monitor these systems and keep you updated. The peak of the season is just ramping up. We expect tropical activity to remain very active over the next 2-4 weeks.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Monday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.