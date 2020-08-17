FIRST ALERT: Slightly drier air Monday afternoon

TROPICAL UPDATE: Josephine and Kyle have dissipated, but we are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first wave is approaching the Windward Islands in the Central Atlantic and has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. This system could move through the Caribbean and perhaps interact with the Yucatan Peninsula. The second wave is out in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean near Africa. This system has a medium to high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It is forecast to move towards the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico by the end of the week. It remains way too early to know if any of these systems could impact the United States. A few models do hint that we could see one of them move into the Gulf by early next week. We will monitor these systems and keep you updated. The peak of the season is just ramping up. We expect tropical activity to remain very active over the next 2-4 weeks.