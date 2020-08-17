CDC Study: COVID-19 creating a mental health crisis for unpaid caregivers, how to cope

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed COVID-19 is creating a mental health crisis for unpaid caregivers in America.
Alabama is home to one of the highest percentages of unpaid caregivers, at 25-percent, according to the CDC.
In the new survey, two-thirds of unpaid caregivers for adults reported at least one adverse mental or behavioral health symptom. And when comparing results from the survey answers collected in May with those collected in June, the CDC noted that unpaid caregivers had three times the odds of having started or increased substance use to cope with stress or emotions related to COVID-19.
That’s why Maura “The Care Coach” Horton with JUNIPER UNLTD said caregivers must remain vigilant.
“There are three things I would suggest and one is to take time. Take time away from the situation even if it’s just to walk outside to get the mail,” explained Horton.
Horton also suggested taking time to care for yourself.
“Sometimes we don’t even get a shower. Take time to take a shower or even sitting down to have a meal,” she added.
And lastly, Horton suggested not comparing your situation.
“We’re all trying to handle things the best we can. Your neighbor may be doing something you think soothingly well but you can’t compare yourself. You can only control the situation you’re in,” Horton said.
Horton also says to not be afraid to ask for help.
“I think it’s the most important thing is to also reach out to your neighbors. There are so many people right that are looking for ways to support their community. So by giving other people purpose in life, it also helps them. SO, by accepting help, you’re also giving someone else a gift,” Horton concluded.
