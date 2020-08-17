Alabama’s mandatory mask order is declining risk of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s mandatory mask order has been in effect for about a month now and looking at the numbers of COVID-19, cases seem to be coming down slightly.
Health leaders in the state and Jefferson County believe the mask order is making a difference along with social distancing, but they are not willing to celebrate just yet.
A month ago much of the state on the Alabama Public Heath Department’s map showed several counties listed as red for a very high risk of the spread of the coronavirus. A week ago more counties were listed as high risk with orange or moderate risk with yellow. Today, most of the state is listed in the low risk green category or moderate risk level with yellow.
“I think we are cautiously optimistic about that. The green color is nice to see that tells us cases are trending in the right direction but we are still not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama Public Health Officer said.
The keys appear to be wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing.
“We’ve seen many of our cases going down for a couple of weeks if not statewide. I think clearly the mask ordinance has played a big role there,” Harris said.
There are some raising concerns as thousands of student return to schools and state colleges. This could dramatically impact the positive direction is heading.
“If you look around the country and even here in Alabama, our neighboring states. You see some school systems have opened and then have to turn right around and closed again,” Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Public Health Officer said.
In Tuscaloosa over the weekend, there were reports of several students students lined up outside of a bar without wearing face masks or social distancing. This could put others at risk for the spread of COVID-19.
“Anytime I see a big crowd congregating and not wearing masks I’m concerned,” Wilson said.
Harris said no one should think the threat is over.
“The biggest threat is people looking at a map and seeing a lot of green colors there is not that much risk out there any more I don’t have to follow those rules. I don’t have to social distance. I don’t have to wear my masks,” Harris said.
Dr. Harris said it will be up to Governor Ivey to extend the mask covering order past the August 31 deadline, but he believes it will be needed.
