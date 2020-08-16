Tuscaloosa man stabbed and killed in Hay Court Apartments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a man that was stabbed and killed early Sunday morning.
Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a call of a domestic altercation and stabbing in the 4400 block of 21st street in Hay Court Apartments.
Upon arrival, officers found one person unresponsive at the scene.
Keith Lavett Brown, 54, is identified as the victim.
Reports say that a mother and her two sons lived at the residence and was in a relationship with Brown.
The family reported that Brown and one son named Robert Ursey IV, 17, had a history of arguments and hostility with each other.
Tuscaloosa PD said a wittiness reported Brown arriving at the residence and saw both Ursey and Brown get into a physical altercation during which Ursey stabbed Brown multiple times with a knife.
Witness also reported that Ursey acted as the initial and primary aggressor.
Brown succumbed to his injuries of the stab wounds and later died on scene.
Ursey was charged with Murder and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $150,000.
