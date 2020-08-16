Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Following the passage of one front on Saturday, a weak reinforcing front is moving toward Northwest Alabama and although there could be a few isolated showers which develop moisture will be limited and rain areas confined to areas to the north and west. The lack of cloud cover and rain will allow temperatures to warm above 90 this afternoon area wide. \
The drying trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend and into Monday as drier air moves in behind the front. Most of the moisture will find itself being pushed to the south and east but the front will eventually stall then migrated back north bringing a return to a more moist Gulf Air Mass once again overspreading our area. This will lead to a return to a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm by Tuesday afternoon with the best rain chances coming south of the I-20/I-59 Corridor.
This trend will continue from mid-week through Friday with rain coverage continuing to expand, first to the south and east Thursday and increasing area-wide by Friday. As a result afternoon highs will remain below 90 for the end of the week and into the beginning of the weekend. Enjoy a day or so of drier air. The humidity is coming right back!
