Sunday Morning Weather

The drying trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend and into Monday as drier air moves in behind the front. Most of the moisture will find itself being pushed to the south and east but the front will eventually stall then migrated back north bringing a return to a more moist Gulf Air Mass once again overspreading our area. This will lead to a return to a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm by Tuesday afternoon with the best rain chances coming south of the I-20/I-59 Corridor.