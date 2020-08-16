Parents react to Hoover City Schools starting in person learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students with Hoover City Schools return to classes next week, after the district announced it’s new staggered schedule earlier this month.
“We are just kind of hanging out, getting relaxed and ready to start school back,” Hoover City Schools parent Joe McCarroll Jr. said. “He’s ready to go back, kind of get back with his friends, and meet his new teacher.”
McCarroll’s second grader is returning to school with a new set of guidelines from the district. Students will be split up in two groups by t their last names. They will go for in person learning 2 days a week, but sending his son back to class learning doesn’t scare McCarroll.
“He’s more of a hands on learner and with the awesome staff there at his school, it shouldn’t be a problem at all,” McCarroll said.
Hoover City Schools mom, Niketa Ware, said she’s worried about her first grader keeping her mask on.
“Kids her age don’t tend to want to keep it on unless they are with their parents,” Ware said. “They will keep it on much better with their parents versus someone watching them all day and having to keep it on.”
According to the new plan, all students are required to wear masks. More than 8,000 students with Hoover City school have opted for in-person learning. They will be on this staggered schedule until the middle of September.
“I will just see how the in-person goes and then after the in-person, if I’m not comfortable with it, then I will pull her out for full virtual,” Ware said.
“I’m completely confident, simply because it’s Hoover City School District,” McCarroll said.
Students return Thursday, August 20.
