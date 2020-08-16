3 injured in shooting on ASU campus Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting on the campus of Alabama State University Saturday.
Both ASU Police and the Montgomery Police Department responded to the scene and put the campus on lockdown.
ASU Director of Public Safety Kelvin Kendrick said the shooting victims include an ASU student and two non-university students. The ASU student was taken to an area hospital for treatment but has since been released. All three suffered minor injuries, Kendrick confirmed.
The university declined to say exactly where on campus the shooting happened.
The motive remains unclear and there’s no word on any arrests.
