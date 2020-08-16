Home care aides needed as more elderly choose to stay home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic causing an increased need for in-home care providers.
According to Jennifer Mancuso owner of Always Best Care in Birmingham, business is booming.
“Families don’t want their loved ones going into a hospital where they think Coronavirus is running virus and they don’t want them in senior communities,” said Mancuso.
Which has resulted in an increased demand for at home care, according to Mancuso.
“They do things like bathing, grooming, incontinence care, memory care. They can help with transportation, going to the doctor. A lot of people ask for simple things like going to the grocery store,” she explained.
However, they’re having a hard time filling positions. Mancuso said there was already a shortage of home care aides and that it’s been exacerbated since the pandemic began.
They’re looking for multiple professionals including nurses, certified nurses aids, and companions.
Manusco explained with licensing protocols more relaxed now is a great time step up to take care.
“Any caregiver that provides hand-on care must be a certified nurse but a lot of our folks don’t need hands-on care. They need someone to make a meal for them or do housework and laundry, those types of things.”
The agency also has a service where they check in on your loved one for free or if you’re looking to get into this field, click here.
