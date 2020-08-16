Crowd of kids gathered in Tuscaloosa draws criticism from city leaders

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As universities across the country welcome students back to campus for the fall, a series of tweets coming out of Tuscaloosa Sunday exposes a large group of young adults standing in line without masks or efforts to social distance. The tweets also reveal disappointment and frustration from leaders within the city.
University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tweeted the following message, urging people to at least try to do their part:
City mayor Walt Maddox responded to the pictures a short time later.
Maddox’s frustration is evident as he expresses concern that city’s resources are being spread thin.
Chris Owens, center for the University of Alabama football team, also weighed in on the actions of his peers.
