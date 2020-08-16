BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening this week, the Birmingham Public Library is celebrating seniors citizens.
The BPL Diversity Committee is hosting a week-long series of programs designed to help older patrons in a variety of ways.
The event is all leading up to National Citizens Day on Friday, August 24.
During the week, seniors can participate in a pet presentation or try their skills in a self-defense Cane Fu class or burn some calories with online fitness classes.
All of the programs will take place virtually on the Birmingham Public Library Facebook page.
For the full schedule of events and how to participate, visit the Birmingham Public Library website.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.