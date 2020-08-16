B’ham shootout ends in police chase; suspect still at large

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a shootout in Elyton Village Sunday afternoon, that ended in a car chase and the suspect fleeing the scene.
BPD responded to the shootout sometime around 3:00 Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival police encountered a suspect and a vehicle pursuit began. According to police, the suspect crashed the vehicle and continued to flee the scene on foot.
After the crash, two other people attempted to remove items from the suspects car. Those individuals are being detained in connection to the incident.
The suspect is reportedly still at large.
