Three residents tested positive for COVID-19 at State Veterans Home in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home confirmed that three residents at State Veterans Home tested positive for COVID-19 in Pell City. Ten employees at the home have tested positive since July.
“Much like the private nursing homes in Alabama, the state’s four veterans homes have the most vulnerable and high risk population,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis. “Over the past five months we have followed precautionary guidelines and taken appropriate measures such as universal testing, restrictions on outside visitors, meticulous screening of residents and staff, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and other safe medical practices.”
Employees and residents that experience symptoms, had a potential exposure through outside medical appointments, or community exposure are tested and quarantined.
Health Management Resources of Alabama, LLC will provide weekly testing for each resident at the state’s four veterans homes to reduce the risk of spreading the virus by identifying and isolating asymptomatic cases.
Reports say that State Veterans Home are working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on all reported positive cases.
For more information about ADVA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic visit their website at www.va.alabama.gov.
