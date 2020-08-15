Saturday Morning Weather

Afternoon temperatures will still be at or a degree or two above 90 with muggy overnight lows continuing. The area of low pressure will continue to move east through the remainder of the weekend before stalling over the East Coast by Tuesday. The result will be a drier air mass relative to mid-August and this drier air should remain in place through the beginning of next week. The area of low pressure will move north but as it builds strength will spread south and west, bringing an increase in moist southerly winds across The Southeast by Tuesday afternoon.