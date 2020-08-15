Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -(Today will be a little drier across the region as an area of low pressure migrates east toward the Appalachians. Winds will become more northwesterly which will aid with ushering in the slightly drier air although there will still be enough moisture present to help foster some scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon hours of maximum heating. The better rain chance will be in East Alabama nearer the departing weather disturbance.
Afternoon temperatures will still be at or a degree or two above 90 with muggy overnight lows continuing. The area of low pressure will continue to move east through the remainder of the weekend before stalling over the East Coast by Tuesday. The result will be a drier air mass relative to mid-August and this drier air should remain in place through the beginning of next week. The area of low pressure will move north but as it builds strength will spread south and west, bringing an increase in moist southerly winds across The Southeast by Tuesday afternoon.
The low will continue expanding by mid week allowing for even more moisture to be pumped in from The Gulf. The influence of this wind shift will be more pronounced to the south and east but rain chances will continue increasing especially for East Alabama on Thursday. The rain chances will continue through the end of next week.)
