Florence police investigating death of 3-year-old boy

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.
Officers responded to North Alabama Medical Center Wednesday night regarding the death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner. Police say it was initially believed his death was due to heat exposure.
Investigators have since determined his death was not heat related.
Officers say based on evidence, they are conducting a homicide investigation.
According to a preliminary autopsy report, Garner’s death resulted from blunt force trauma.
If you have any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Bill White (256-760-6595), the Florence Police Department (256-760-6610), Shoals Area Crime Stoppers (256-386-8685), or FPD Text-A-Tip (274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message).
