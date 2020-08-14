What can Blount County football fans expect at next week’s games?

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The wait for high school sports will finally be over next Friday, when the first two home games of the season kick off in Blount County.
“Appalachian will host JB Pennington in a jamboree, and then Hayden High School will host Boaz in a regular season game for week zero. So, we’re excited about getting that started,” said Assistant Superintendent of Blount County Schools, Chris Lakey.
But what does that mean for fans?
Schools will use guidelines from the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the State Department of Public Health to welcome fans back into the stands. And district leaders are working with local fire marshals to figure out how many fans can attend.
“It’ll be very evident that we’ve taken the time to mark off spaces so people can social distance. We are requiring that spectators wear a mask to our events and to our venues. Of course, we’ll have signs posted throughout our venues to make sure that people understand what we are asking them to do,” Lakey explained.
Lakey said he knows how important sports are to not only the students, but also the community.
He says these student athletes have worked extremely hard, and while there is chance the first game of the season will be the last, he says we owe it to them to at least try.
“The ultimate goal for any athlete is to win or lose on the playing surface. And last year we had students who…they don’t know. They’ll never had another opportunity. They’ll always wonder, ‘Could I have won that? Should I have won that?’ And so, that the only worry I have, but I think we’ve got to try to start,” Lakey said.
Lakey said cheerleaders and marching bands will be able to perform and travel with teams, but school principals have the last word on that.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.