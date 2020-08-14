WATCH: Tuscaloosa officers rescue 12 people in a submerged SUV during a storm

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Tuscaloosa Police officers jumped in immediately Tuesday night and rescued about a dozen people who were stranded during flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
Chief Brent Blankley said Sgt. J.E. Spraggins was near the intersection of Kaulton Road and 35th Street at 9 p.m. when he heard calls for help. He searched the area and found an SUV that had been swept from the road by fast-moving water that was waist-high and rising.
At least 12 people, including several children and two infants, were stranded on the roof of the vehicle. Officers didn’t know how fast or how high the water was going to rise.
Officers P.N. Bryant and R.T. Prewitt arrived at the scene and immediately began to help pull everyone to safety. At one point during the bodycam video of the rescue you can hear someone hand over a crying, scared baby.
Thankfully everyone was okay.
“They had a very calming demeanor with the kids, they assured them everything would be OK,” Chief Brent Blankley said. “We’re all grateful for the heroic actions of these officers. They do work like this every day that a lot of people don’t see. They’re doing everything they can to help the public.”
