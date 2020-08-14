UA updates COVID-19 guideline penalties for students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama plans to enforce its mask and social distancing rules for students on campus. University officials will discipline students who don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines in different phases depending on the specific offense.
Violations can be for things like not wearing a mask or failure to social distance.
The first violation results in a written warning and the student will be required to take health and safety training.
The second violation will result in a formal conduct charge.
The third violation a formal conduct charge plus possible disciplinary probation. After that, students could face suspension for up to a year.
UA officials said this model can be revised as needed to address each student case by case.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.