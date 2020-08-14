UA updates COVID-19 guideline penalties for students

University officials will discipline students who don’t follow Covid-19 guidelines in different phases depending on the specific offense. (Source: WBRC)
By Ugochi Iloka | August 14, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 7:02 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama plans to enforce its mask and social distancing rules for students on campus. University officials will discipline students who don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines in different phases depending on the specific offense.

Violations can be for things like not wearing a mask or failure to social distance.

The first violation results in a written warning and the student will be required to take health and safety training.

The second violation will result in a formal conduct charge.

The third violation a formal conduct charge plus possible disciplinary probation. After that, students could face suspension for up to a year.

UA officials said this model can be revised as needed to address each student case by case.

