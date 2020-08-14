UA issues enforcement guidelines on COVID-19 rules

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, organizations, and faculty at the University of Alabama who don’t follow the COVID-19 rules could face harsh punishments.
If you’re caught not wearing a face mask or not social distancing on Alabama’s campus then you’ll first get a written warning and required to take health and safety training. Repeat offenders could face possible disciplinary probation even suspension for up to a year.
Also, the university says right now student organizations like fraternities or sororities are prohibited from holding any large gatherings like band parties and swaps.
UAB Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Michael Saag describes college campuses as a wilderness area that’s in danger of having a wildfire when it comes to the spread of COVID. Saag says UA with its enforcement guidelines are sort of acting like Smokey the Bear and asking students and faculty to prevent that spread from happening.
“The same thing is true for the virus on campus. Only the students working together with the faculty can prevent a COVID fire on their campus. Once it ignites it’s going to be hard to control and what the colleges are saying is work with us please to prevent a fire from coming onto our campus as an outbreak,” Dr. Saag said.
The university is also prohibiting off-campus events sponsored by student organizations unless they receive special permission.
UA says these restrictions may be adjusted, up or down, if risks associated with COVID-19 change.
You can read the guidelines on enforcement at healthinfo.ua.edu
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.