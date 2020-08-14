‘This is not an active criminal investigation’: Family, friends, police searching for missing Kansas mother

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (WBRC) - Investigators with Overland Park, Kansas held a news briefing Friday to update the search for missing Kansas mother, Marilane Carter.
Detectives said they got a surveillance video of Carter from August 2 that shows her stop at a gas station in West Memphis, Arkansas. That is the last time they know Carter was seen on video or by witnesses.
Investigators are searching West Memphis, Memphis, and all the way to Alabama in the search for Carter. A water search in the Mississippi River, near where she was last seen, started Thursday.
Officers laid out a timeline in her disappearance.
- August 1 at 8:15 - Carter left home with the intention of driving to visit family in Birmingham
- August 2 - Carter checked into a motel in Missouri after 3 a.m., she checked out about four hours later
- August 2 - Surveillance video shows her in West Memphis, Arkansas at 8:02 p.m. (this was also her last cell phone ping)
- Each time Carter was alone
- August 3 - Carter’s husband gets worried and files a missing persons report around 3 or 4 a.m.
Detectives said what makes this missing person case strange is how all the information just stopped on August 2. Officer Blake Larsen said, “This is not an active criminal investigation.”
Officers don’t know what happened to Carter, they just want to bring her home to her family.
“I am praying we can find her alive and well,” said Larsen.
Marilane Carter’s husband, Adam, and her parents started searching in Memphis last week for the missing mother of three.
Carter’s family she left her home in Kansas Tuesday night heading to Birmingham where her parents live. She hoped to get help for anxiety and an inability to sleep at a hospital there where she once worked and felt comfortable talking with counselors.
Security video shows Carter checking into a Quality Inn in Missouri several hours after she left homeCredit card statements show she got gas in West Memphis, then her phone went dead somewhere on the I-55 bridge while she was talking with her mother, who said Carter mentioned being lost.
