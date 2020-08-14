Mayor, council cut ribbon on downtown Oxford improvements

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people who think of Oxford probably think of modern shopping centers like the Oxford Exchange and Oxford Commons. But another part of town was there first.
Friday, Mayor Alton Craft and Council members cut the ribbon on a renovation project, in historic downtown Oxford.
Streets were repaved, trees planted and green space added.
Craft says they even found old trolley tracks during the repaving.
“Our Mission was not only to remove blight from the area to reduce crime, we wanted to get rid of some of the abandoned buildings, some of the buildings that have been run down and used for storage. And I think we’ve accomplished that,” said council member Chris Spurling. The project began three years ago right after downtown Oxford began its own Main Street program.
