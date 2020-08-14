Man accused of stealing tablets, soft drinks and punching a store owner in Etowah County

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Jacksonville man was charged with Robbery in the 3rd degree after deputies say he stole cigarettes and sodas and dragged a store owner with his vehicle.
Waymon Chaney Brumbelow, 31, of Jacksonville, is charged with stealing Tianna Red tablets, a pack of cigarettes and two soft drinks from inside the Marathon station on Highway 431 in the Attalla area, Investigator Will Farley said.
Investigators said Brumbelow admitted to taking the items from inside the store without paying and running to his vehicle where the store owner attempted to stop him. Deputies said Brumbelow punched the store owner in the face and drug him with his vehicle for several feet before pushing the store owner out of the vehicle.
Brumbelow had prior charges out of Calhoun and Cleburne counties.
Brumbelow was picked up in the Jacksonville area after detectives say he tried to run from a house. Brumbelow was taken to Calhoun County Jail for outstanding probation warrants and will be transported back to Etowah County to be held on a $75,000 surety bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.