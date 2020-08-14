Jefferson County Public Health and UAB update concerns over COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson says wearing face coverings is working. Wilson said confirmed cases of the coronavirus and hospitalizations are coming down but don’t put away those masks just yet.
Dr. Wilson said for the last two weeks they have seen a slight drop in confirmed cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 but its not improved enough to stop wearing face coverings.
Governor Kay Ivey ordered a statewide mandatory face covering ordinance until August 31st. Some doubted the face masks would prevent anyone from getting the disease, but today Dr. Wilson said the numbers he is seeing tells him it’s working, especially after what was a surge of patients from the July 4th holiday weekend. Wilson said there is a still a health threat. The public health officer expects to see the August 31st deadline extended.
“It’s a likely scenario because we aren’t going to be out of the woods for quite a long time. Likewise it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen to the vaccine. How effective it’s going to be? How widespread are we going to be able to vaccinate people and how soon?” Wilson said.
Some of the factor Wilson is worried about are students are going back to school and to colleges. He expects to see a a spread of the infectious disease.
Alabama health leaders are worried about COVID-19 and its impact on hospitals but they are keeping a close eye the upcoming flu season. It’s a bad season that could be a major problem for people and possibly hospitals.
Just now it’s getting a little bit better for hospitals in Alabama treating COVID patients. How bad could the flu be? Well three years ago flu patients filled up a lot of hospitals.
In fact health leaders asked Governor Ivey to declare a state of emergency then. At this point it’s unknown how bad the flu season will be. Many are hoping with so many people wearing face coverings and social distancing it could impact the flu season for the better. Still the potential for a bad season worries the Jefferson County Health Department.
“This year it’s more important than ever. We have no reason to think somebody can’t get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time which could be a deadly combination,” Wilson said.
Dr. Will Ferniany, CEO of the UAB Health System says they and other hospitals have contingency plans to deal with a demand for hospital rooms and ICU beds if there is a bad flu season. Dr. Wilson says if Gov. Ivey doesn’t extend the mark order through beyond the August 31st deadline, he will order one for Jefferson County through the flu season into next year.
Another report points out the difference between Black and White people when it comes to the coronavirus.
The latest report comes from the National Urban League. It shows African Americans are three times more likely to get the coronavirus than white people and two times more likely to die from the infectious disease. In Jefferson County Black people makeup 43% of the population but 41% of the deaths from COVID. It’s an issue that forced the Jefferson County Health Department and UAB to seek additional ways and people to reach African Americans.
“Outreach to the African American Community. Multiple, multiple calls to the pastors to educate people on taking precautions,” Wilson said.
UAB is working with Cooper Green Mercy Health Care to reach the black community. The university is also seeking to hire someone to help provide medical access and information.
“This person will work with us and our alliance partner St. Vincent’s, to develop programs to make sure to help medical care in disadvantaged communities,” Ferniany said.
This person at UAB will be a part of it’s Community Health Equality program. Certainly other African Americans in Alabama’s black belt face tougher obstacles to get access to medical care.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.