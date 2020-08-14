Jefferson County now working to put out underground fire in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County has reached a plea agreement with the owner of some property in Forestdale where an underground fire has been burning for quite some time.
Anthony Clark, the owner of the property located on Timber Ridge Drive, appeared at a virtual hearing Friday morning where he pleaded guilty to several charges dealing with the accumulation of litter, debris, and unregistered motor vehicles.
Officials say they’ve been working on this issue since mid-July. The county says the Department of Roads and Transportation will now mobilize and begin work to extinguish the fire as soon as possible.
Without the guilty pleas, the county says it was unlawful for their workers to go onto the private property without a state of emergency.
