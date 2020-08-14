Ivey chief of staff self quarantines after wife tests positive for COVID-19

By Mary Sell
Alabama Daily News
Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff self quarantined this week after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
“After attending a visitation with some friends in Mobile last Friday, Jo Bonner’s wife, Janee, was notified Monday morning that a number of the attendees had tested positive for COVID-19,” Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said this morning. “While asymptomatic and out of an abundance of caution, Janee was tested and received a positive result. Upon hearing this early Monday morning, Jo Bonner immediately self-quarantined and worked from home. He was not with the governor this week, and Janee has not been around the governor in several months.
“Jo is continuing to work from home and will not be back in the office until the normal CDC protocols for exposure have run.”
Jo Bonner was not tested for the virus, Maiola said.
Radio host Dale Jackson first reported Janee Bonner’s positive test on Twitter this morning.
Alabama reported 695 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the third day in a row newly confirmed cases were below 1,000.
