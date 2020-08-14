JSU working to schedule 4 non-conference games

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - JSU Athletic Director Greg Seitz announced Friday Jacksonville State is working hard to schedule the four non-conference games they will be allowed to play after their conference, the Ohio Valley Conference postponed the fall season for in-conference games.
The Gamecocks have some days off for practice right now.
Seitz posted the OVC has moved championship competition to the spring.
Seitz said they hope to have an ‘exciting and meaningful’ schedule and they hope to have it posted soon.
