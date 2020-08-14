Hoover, Homewood release gameday fan guidelines

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We are exactly one week away from the kickoff of high school football and Friday, several schools released their gameday guidelines for fans.
Hoover High School, who plays at the Hoover Met, will reduce fan capacity to 3,000 general admission tickets. “The Hoover Met can hold 10,600 fans, but we feel 3,000 will allow families to social distance safely,” said Hoover Athletic Director Andy Urban.
Fans will be required to wear a face mask and all tickets will be sold online.
“Our tickets are already available for purchase online so anyone can go on there and buy them. Everything will be digital this year,” Urban said. “We are very fortunate to be able to play here we do have a lot of games here because we moved the Dothan game here. We’ll have five home games in the first six weeks and we’ll have a great opportunity to be able to adjust and make sure it’s safe for everyone.”
Homewood also released it’s gameday guidelines Friday and announced they will only allow 25% capacity at Waldrop Stadium.
