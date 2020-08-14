Haleyville Elementary welcomes students back with a parade

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The teachers and leaders at Haleyville Elementary School welcomed students back with a ‘Welcome Back Parade.'
Every year the school holds an “Open House” event where students and parents get to come and meet their teacher, but that couldn’t happen this year because of the pandemic.
Teachers held signs with their names on them and stood by their grade level “Yard Party” sign. The principals gave out goodies and welcomed students and their parents to the building.
Teachers and staff want families to know, even though things are different, they are going to make this upcoming school year the best.
Students start back to school on August 20 with a blended mix of virtual and traditional school.
Students that have chosen traditional school will come on Mondays and Tuesdays and then Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesday is a virtual day for everyone. The school will be thoroughly cleaned daily, but deep cleaned on Wednesday and the weekends.
