Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa dedicates first home since start of COVID-19 pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Not even rain during the dedication ceremony could make Brenda Montgomery upset on Friday.
“I’m excited. But excited seems like it’s really not enough. I’m happy. I’m overjoyed,” She said. Montgomery became a new homeowner after Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa handed over a brand new home to her.
Work first started on the house in January. Home construction wasn’t immune to coronavirus as Habitat was forced to shutdown in March along with others. When it reopened in May, the charity had to follow the same social distancing rules others now operate under.
“Normally it would be like 10 or 12 people to a group. But we couldn’t have that many guys anymore,” Montgomery continued.
“Now we’re reopening in a very limited way with our normal 5 or so weekly volunteers to come 2 or 3 at a time,” Ellen Potts, the Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa added.
Building this new home took longer than Montgomery would have like. But she’s appreciative to finally have this home. “I was overjoyed to see the other homeowners be able to get the keys to their doors. So today is my day,” Montgomery said.
Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa is currently working on at least three other home construction and or repair projects right now.
