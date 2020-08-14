Gadsden-Etowah EMA plans to used converted school bus in fight against COVID-19

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - What used to be a school bus may be used by the Gadsden Etowah County EMA as part of its fight against COVID-19. Etowah County School Superintendent Alan Cosby says the board donated the surplus 2007 Freightliner to the EMA.
It still has the colors of a school bus, but the words “School Bus” and “Etowah County Schools” have been removed.
EMA Director Deborah Gaither says it has been equipped with an “ambubus” kit, and they hope to use it in outlying parts of the county to test for COVID-19.
“We’re just waiting for the supplies to go into it. And we’ll start using it where we can to do some COVID testing and possibly, in the beginning of next year, some vaccination sites,” Gaither told the city council earlier in the week.
In fact the EMA had plans for the bus even before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Etowah County’s Commission has been working with the EMA and provided the ambubus kit.
Before it’s put in use, it’s expected to be repainted or restriped, so it won’t look like a school bus.
