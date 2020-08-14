Free school supply drive happening Saturday in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Operation Backpack is hosting a drive-thru pickup this weekend and there’s a special treat included in every backpack.
Parents in need of free back-to-school supplies for their children and live in the Tuscaloosa area can show up to the Krispy Creme on McFarland Blvd. Saturday morning.
The Operation Backpack drive-thru pickup will be happening there from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
YMCA of greater Tuscaloosa teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama to host this back-to-school supply drive for the past couple of weeks now.
People donated pencils, backpacks, notebooks and other items at drop-off sites at their centers and other parts of the city.
They are still taking school supplies despite the drive being over and they will connect with the local schools to see what students still need some.
Each free backpack with school supplies will have a Krispy Kreme doughnut included inside.
