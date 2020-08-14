FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms expected Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! We are starting the day warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite showing us cloudy with some showers and a few thunderstorms across Central Alabama. We are not expecting anything strong or severe during the morning hours, but I can't rule out some locally heavy rainfall. Today is our best chance for rain over the next five to seven days as a disturbance moves through our area. Plan for additional showers and storms to form during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will be scattered all over the state. I can't rule out an isolated strong or severe storm this afternoon. Main threats will be strong winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and hail. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances at 70%, temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT FOR DRIER CONDITIONS THIS WEEKEND: Rain chances are looking limited as we head into the weekend. The best locations to see a few storms develop tomorrow will likely occur in east Alabama. For most of us, I think we will stay fairly dry with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Sunday is shaping up to be dry with plenty of sunshine. Humidity levels could drop a little during the afternoon making it feel not as muggy. With plenty of sunshine in place, temperatures will likely climb into the lower 90s. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the lower 70s this weekend.
NEXT BIG THING: There’s a chance we could see some drier air move into Central Alabama for one day as we head into Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Monday and stall just to our south on Tuesday. Areas north of I-20 will likely experience lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. Plan for sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with only a stray shower possible. Highs are expected to be near average in the lower 90s with lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s. The drier conditions looks temporary as the latest models show the stalled front moving northwards giving us increasing rain chances by the middle part of next week.
RAINY WEATHER RETURNS BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK: A stalled boundary will likely enhance our rain chances starting next Wednesday and continuing into next weekend. Latest models are showing higher rain chances than they did the past couple of days. The forecast will likely change between now and then, but it is possible that we stay in the mid to upper 80s next Wednesday-Saturday thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Josephine in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Winds have lowered to 40 mph in the 4 a.m. CST update. It is forecast to gradually strengthen into a 50 mph storm later today before gradually weakening as it moves to the west-northwest this weekend. This storm is expected to fall apart by early next week as it encounters dry air and wind shear. It will not have any impacts on the United States.
We are also monitoring an area of low pressure trying to develop off the coast of North Carolina. It has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. If it receives a name, it would be called Kyle. It will likely stay off the coast of the United States producing showers and a rip current threat along the Mid-Atlantic today and tomorrow as it moves to the northeast.
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!
