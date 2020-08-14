FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms expected Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! We are starting the day warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite showing us cloudy with some showers and a few thunderstorms across Central Alabama. We are not expecting anything strong or severe during the morning hours, but I can't rule out some locally heavy rainfall. Today is our best chance for rain over the next five to seven days as a disturbance moves through our area. Plan for additional showers and storms to form during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will be scattered all over the state. I can't rule out an isolated strong or severe storm this afternoon. Main threats will be strong winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and hail. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances at 70%, temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.