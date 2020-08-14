Bessemer City Schools plans to feed every student lunch while virtual learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City School students will be learning virtually until October, but students can still go to three different schools to get lunch.
“We’ve had time to prepare, to really develop the plan of how this will look once it begins,” Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter said.
The district plans to provide lunch for more than 3,000 students in the Bessemer City School district while everyone is learning from home.
“We are going to prepare, maybe not all 3,500 meals because we know everyone won’t come, but we are going to prepare more than enough,” Dr. Jeter said.
Starting next month, students can pick up breakfast and lunch at Jonesboro, Abrams or Hard elementary schools.
”Even if a family just has a high school student, they can still go to our elementary school locations to pick up lunch,” Jeter said.
Jeter said the plan is to rotate meals. One week they will provide hot lunches and the next, they will serve prepared lunches that parents can pick up at the start of the week. It’s 10 different meals.
“If we can help our parents in anyway, by simply providing meals, if that helps them and lessens the stress,” Jeter said. “We want to be there for them and be able to provide for the children, so they won’t have to think about where the meal will come from.”
Jeter said meal pick-up also helps students socialize while staying at home.
”It gives them a break away from being in the house and it gives them a chance to see other people,” Jeter said. “In a way, if their friends are there when they come to pick up lunch, socialization will happen.”
When students come back for in person learning, Jeter said they will still provide meals for the children that are virtual.
