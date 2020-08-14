Authorities searching for missing man last seen in Marion County

CJ Wilkinson II was last heard from on July 29. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | August 14, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 6:33 AM

BRILLIANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are asking for help finding Charles “CJ” Wilkinson II, who has been missing since late July.

Wilkinson was last heard from when he sent his mom a text message on July 29. He did not show up for work that day and his boots and phone were found on the side of a road.

Wilkinson, 22, is said to have been last seen on Calico Road in Brilliant. He is described as being 5-foot-11, 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, please call the Marion County Police Department at 205-921-7433 or Texas Equusearch, Midwest at 513-503-3706.

