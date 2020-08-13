“We’ve already been doing it” UAB football has been testing for Myocarditis for months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With recent studies coming out linking COVID-19 to heart problems, UAB believes it’s already ahead of the curve in testing.
UAB football tests players for COVID-19 each week, but that's not the only thing they're testing for.
“We have three tests already and we’ve been doing these for months,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark.
Coach Clark says his team learned about a possible heart condition linked to COVID-19 months ago and have been testing for it ever since.
“I feel like we are ahead of the curve, I kind of laugh because we heard some SEC schools had started doing it and we’ve already been doing it,” Clark said.
Myocarditis can pose a risk for sudden cardiac arrest and death and the uncertainty of long-term effects are constantly being discussed among commissioners, athletic directors, and health advisors across the nation.
“Anyone who had it (COVID-19) or the few that did, or were quarantined, we’re testing all those folks,” said Clark.
On Sunday, UAB tested 176 players and coaches for COVID-19, and had zero positive cases. The result gave players reassurance and comfort that the program is doing everything they can to make it safe for them to play.
“It’s just showing us that they care for us outside of football, I mean football is their priority but it’s not, our health is. They show us that every day, they do everything they can to help us stay healthy and have a long injury free season,” said UAB cornerback TD Marshall.
UAB and Conference USA are moving forward with the season for now. The Blazers are now in search though of an opponent to open the season on September 3rd, after New Mexico State postponed it’s football season today.
