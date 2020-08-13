United Way of West Alabama hosts drive through mask giveaway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of West Alabama found a good reason to hold the organization’s first free mask giveaway Thursday.
“Well I think everyone has to have them now. So, I have seen on social media where people are still asking where can I get a mask,” Julie Mann, the group’s Vice President of Communications explained.
Volunteers stood on both sides of 6th Street in downtown Tuscaloosa Thursday, to make sure drivers on both sides of the road were able to get a free mask.
“It’s just a drive through and you tell us how many you need and we’ll get them to you,” Mann continued.
Each mask is made from cloth and is washable. People who stopped to get one say this drive thru fills a need and encourages more people to wear masks when appropriate to do so.
“Well it’s important for you to protect yourself, to protect others. And no one should have an excuse. They’re giving them away. No one should have an excuse not to wear a mask,” Corene Holley added after getting two masks.
The United Way of West Alabama started the day with around 5000 masks to giveaway. Mann said that any masks that weren’t given away will be taken to some of the other 9 West Alabama counties so more people will have face coverings if they need them.
