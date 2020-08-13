UAB treating fewer COVID-19 patients than they have in weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Thursday, August 12, UAB is treating 97 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
That is the first time UAB has been under triple digit numbers for COVID-19 patients in several weeks. At one point UAB was treating 123 patients.
97 patients means 97 patients receiving in-hospital, bed-specific care. These are patients who are either very sick, unable to get better, or potentially unable to survive without medical attention and care.
The patient count is taken every morning and is a snapshot in time. It includes any patient currently admitted to the hospital who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
While inpatient numbers have decreased at UAB Hospital, infectious disease experts still encourage the public to wear masks, socially distance when possible, practice hand hygiene, and stay home if you begin to feel sick.
