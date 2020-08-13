Tuscaloosa Peacemakers to host community meeting Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new group aimed at implementing positive change in the Tuscaloosa community is looking for new members.
Tuscaloosa Peacemakers will host its first community engagement meeting at Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa from noon to 2 p.m. this Saturday.
Tuscaloosa Peacemakers is a newly formed group looking to respond to the needs of people, especially when it pertains to promoting safer communities.
They visit neighborhoods with hot crime spots, schools, churches and wherever needed to provide positive tools that include mentoring, leadership, community service and more.
They also work to find grieving resources for crime victim’s families that are left behind struggling with the loss of a loved one, killed at the hands violence.
“When we say deter violence we talking on behalf pulling community involvement. A group of people who want to take back the community. We want to be apart of stopping the violence. My message to the community to Tuscaloosa as a whole come out because we can all do something,” said Tuscaloosa Peacemakers founder Tina Sanders.
Voter registration and census information will be provided at Saturday’s meeting. Call 205-829-3388 or email Tuscaloosapeacemakers@gmail.com for more details.
