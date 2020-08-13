Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority offers “Active Classroom” for kids in remote learning

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority Summer camps are winding down just in time for another program to start.
“Active Classroom” provides kids from kindergarten through the 8th grade with a daily schedule that would include remote learning support time, physical activity and arts and crafts.
“Tuscaloosa City Schools came to PARA , and some other similar organizations, and we’re trying to work out an option for parents who need to go to work,” PARA spokeswoman Becky Booker said
PARA offers the program at a number of places, including the Buddy Powell Pavilion. Kids there are taking part in a STEAM program that ends later this week.
Booker believes the Active Classroom program fills a need since some Tuscaloosa-area school systems have moved to remote learning.
“It’s not a good idea for them to be home alone all day even if they would do live virtual learning. They’ll probably need some assistance. So the Active Classroom will provide that assistance during that time, learning with the school and some other activities throughout the day,” Booker said.
Active Classrooms will be offered at Belk, Faucett, Miller, and Phelps Centers on Monday – Friday at 7:30a-3:30p with an extended day option. The fee to sign your child up for active class with PARA is $90 a week or $20 a day. Extended day is $35 per week or $7 per day. Registration is required by the prior week.
To register or for more information, please visit www.tcpara.org
