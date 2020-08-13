Sheriff’s Deputies investigate shooting outside JeffCo apartment building; at least 60 shell casings at the scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex Wednesday night.
Officials received a report of multiple shots fired around 11:00 p.m. Deputies arrived at Tammera Trail Apartments to find at least 60 shell casings on the ground in the parking lot. Most of the rounds appeared to enter a single apartment complex.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.