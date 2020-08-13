Sheriff’s Deputies investigate shooting outside JeffCo apartment building; at least 60 shell casings at the scene

By WBRC Staff | August 13, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 2:38 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Officials received a report of multiple shots fired around 11:00 p.m. Deputies arrived at Tammera Trail Apartments to find at least 60 shell casings on the ground in the parking lot. Most of the rounds appeared to enter a single apartment complex.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

