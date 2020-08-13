Shelby Co. authorities searching for missing 15-year-old boy

WESTOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Shelby County are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy in the Westover area.
Authorities say Martavius Williams was reported missing on August 11. He is described as being a Black male, approximately 6-feet tall and 180 pounds.
He was last seen in the Westover area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ken Prady at (205) 670-6122 or kprady@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.
