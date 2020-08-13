Shelby Co. authorities searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Authorities in Shelby County say Martavius William was reported missing on August 11. (Source: Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | August 13, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:22 AM

WESTOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Shelby County are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy in the Westover area.

Authorities say Martavius Williams was reported missing on August 11. He is described as being a Black male, approximately 6-feet tall and 180 pounds.

He was last seen in the Westover area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ken Prady at (205) 670-6122 or kprady@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.

