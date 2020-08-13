Samford University eyes non-conference opponents after league cancellation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southern Conference announced today the league won't have fall sports competitions, but the decision came with a huge caveat.
Southern Conference teams can't play each other, but the league will let them play games against teams in other conferences.
Samford University had two non-conference games lined up already, against Florida State and Tennessee Tech.
“We’ve been in constant contact with all of our non-conference opponents and trying to figure that out right now,” said Martin Newton, Samford Athletic Director.
They have the opportunity to schedule more games, likely within the group of five.
“We are hitting the pause button and really think through the different scenarios,” said Newton.
I asked him if the Power 5 players' "We Want to Play" message resonates with the bulldogs.
“I have real concerns for our student athletes, you imagine taking away something that you love, and it got taken away last spring and they haven’t been able to do what they love so I think it’s really important to provide opportunities for them to play,” said Newton.
The group of five have nearby several schools still planning to play fall football including UAB, Troy and USA.
