6 Off Script: Meet Fred Hunter

This week on 6 Off Script, we meet WBRC’s meteorologist and reporter Fred Hunter. Fred serves as meteorologist on the weekends, but during the week he travels across the state, gathering and telling stories for Absolutely Alabama. From the state’s hidden treasures to its well-known attractions, Fred has been a voice of history, community and tradition on Absolutely Alabama for 24 years.
