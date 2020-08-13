$830 million investment going into Huntsville Mazda Toyota plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mazda Toyota Manufacturing announced an $830 million investment to incorporate more cutting-edge manufacturing technologies to its production lines and provide enhanced training to its workforce up up to 4,000 employees.
This investment reaffirms the company’s commitment to producing the highest-quality products, the future of U.S. manufacturing, and the potential for Alabama to become an automotive leader in the wake of unprecedented economic change.
“Toyota’s presence in Alabama continues to build excitement about future opportunities that lie ahead, both for our economy and for the residents of our great state,” Governor Ivey said. “Mazda and Toyota’s increased commitment to the development of this manufacturing plant reiterates their belief in the future of manufacturing in America and the potential for the state of Alabama to be an economic leader in the wake of unprecedented economic change.”
The additional investment brings total funding to $2.311 billion, up from the $1.6 billion originally announced in 2018.
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing continues to plan for up to 4,000 new jobs and has hired approximately 600 full-time employees, with plans to resume accepting applications for production positions later in 2020. The company continues to prepare for the start of production in 2021 and looks forward to developing its future workforce and serving the Huntsville community for many years to come.
