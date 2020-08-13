Local church offers free tutoring for online students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local church is stepping in to help students who need extra attention this school year.
Valleydale Church is making sure students and parents have help while kids are virtual learning. They are offering free childcare and tutoring.
On August 17, parents can drop of their K-5 students for help with their online work. The church will provide internet. Former educators and volunteers in each classroom.
They plan to have one adult for every 2-3 younger students. Students will need to wear masks at all ages. The church also plans to keep the students with the same instructors.
They plan to incorporate play time, lunch time, and quit time into the day as well.
Organizer Hannah Braswell said students need help when learning online.
“I think that it is a lot of it, helping them stay on track with what the next task is,” Braswell said. “But, then too, just being motivational. Helping them with how many things that we have got to get done before our day is over.”
The church can take 30 students each day and has a waiting list for other students interested. Braswell said they plan to offer the program until September 11.
