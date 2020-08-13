‘It was just a matter of time before someone was going to get hurt’: Arrests in Alabaster robbery

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are under arrest in an armed robbery at an apartment complex in Alabaster the police chief calls a ‘dangerous crime.'
The robbery happened in the parking lot at The Trails of Alabaster apartment complex on August 7, 2020.
Jabrari Cordarian Cooper, 20, of Calera, is charged with Carrying Brass Knuckles, Robbery first degree, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana first degree, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possessing Forged Instrument first degree. Total bond is $112,000.
Quanterrius Antwonine Horton, 25, of Calera, is charged with Robbery first degree, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana second degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. Total bond is $118,000.
Karissa Chantel Jackson, 20, of Calera, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana first degree, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possessing Forged Instrument first degree, and Robbery first degree. Total bond is $131,000.
Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division worked in conjunction with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service to attain and serve the arrest warrants.
“We are very fortunate to have the support of other agencies in seeking justice for victims. Sharing resources, experience and knowledge is an invaluable asset,” said Detective Zach Sanders.
“These are dangerous people who committed a dangerous crime,” said Alabaster police Chief Curtis Rigney. “I commend those officers and detectives who worked tirelessly the last few days to get them off the streets. It was just a matter of time before someone was going to get hurt.”
