GuideSafe: Initial college student testing data shows low positivity rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is cautious optimism from those in charge of testing thousands of college students statewide for COVID-19.
“Over the last week, we’ve really seen a significant uptick in our scheduling rate and we’re filling up our capacity which is a good sign,” Bob Phillips, the Executive Director of GuideSafe said.
For the past week and a half, testing has taken place at 13 sites around the state. Of the 30,000 students tested so far, less than 1% tested positive for COVID-19 according to GuideSafe.
After students are on campus, some of them will be randomly selected to take part in Sentinel testing. Program leaders say don’t get too caught up in the numbers right now because they can change from day to day.
“The numbers can vary and I wouldn’t hang your hat right at this moment on any particular number because every time we access a new population it could change,” Dr. Michael Saag, with UAB’s Infectious Diseases said.
Dr. Saag is pleased though that the numbers are relatively low so far.
“But that’s also part of the mission of this project, is not only to see what the positivity rates are as students are returning to campus,” Saag said.
We’re told the biggest challenge so far is getting students to open their emails to find out how to get tested. Organizers are ramping up their communications by setting up a chat box on the GuideSafe website.
There is a new phone number to call with questions about the program: Parents and students can call 866-839-5308 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
