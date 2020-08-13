FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances today and Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s. It is another warm and muggy start to the morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us mostly dry, but we can’t rule out the potential to see a few showers this morning in west Alabama. Bulk of the rain is located in Mississippi. An upper level disturbance is expected to move closer to Alabama today. It will help enhance our rain chances this afternoon and evening. Plan for a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. A few storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. I can’t rule out the potential to see an isolated strong or severe storm today. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS FRIDAY: Friday is looking like our best chance to see numerous showers and thunderstorms. An upper level disturbance will move into Alabama tomorrow enhancing our chances to see rain. With more cloud cover in place, temperatures will trend slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s. We are introducing a 70% chance for showers and storms. A few storms that form tomorrow could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Tomorrow is definitely a day to grab the umbrella.
WEEKEND FORECAST: If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is trending drier. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms primarily for areas east of I-65. For most locations, we will likely end up mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 80s Saturday with temperatures in the lower 90s on Sunday. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible Sunday afternoon. Morning temperatures could be a few degrees cooler with most of us waking up in the lower 70s.
DRIER AND COOLER AIR NEXT WEEK: The latest models continue to hint at a weak cold front moving into the Southeast Monday and Tuesday. Behind the front, humidity levels and temperatures are expected to drop. Temperatures could trend cooler with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. I think you’ll notice the big difference during the morning hours as temperatures dip into the 60s. It should feel a little refreshing compared to this week. Rain chances look very limited. We might see higher rain chances by the end of next week.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression Eleven has struggled over the past 24 hours to organize into a tropical storm. Wind shear has displace the system keeping it disorganized. Shear is expected to drop today allowing Tropical Depression Eleven to slowly strengthen. We still think it will become Tropical Storm Josephine over the next 24 hours. Latest forecast shows this storm potentially strengthening with 50 mph winds tomorrow before it gradually weakens early next week. Conditions appear unfavorable for intensification as it moves north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico. We are also monitoring a cluster of storms trying to develop off the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina. For now, this system is not expected to develop into anything significant. The National Hurricane Center is not even highlighting a chance for it to develop into a tropical depression or storm. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet for now. I expect that to change drastically by the end of this month.
