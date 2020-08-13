FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances today and Friday

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression Eleven has struggled over the past 24 hours to organize into a tropical storm. Wind shear has displace the system keeping it disorganized. Shear is expected to drop today allowing Tropical Depression Eleven to slowly strengthen. We still think it will become Tropical Storm Josephine over the next 24 hours. Latest forecast shows this storm potentially strengthening with 50 mph winds tomorrow before it gradually weakens early next week. Conditions appear unfavorable for intensification as it moves north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico. We are also monitoring a cluster of storms trying to develop off the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina. For now, this system is not expected to develop into anything significant. The National Hurricane Center is not even highlighting a chance for it to develop into a tropical depression or storm. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet for now. I expect that to change drastically by the end of this month.