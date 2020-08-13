FedEx Ground distribution center means almost 300 jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders believe a major distribution center coming to Lakeshore Parkway will open the door for more development.
FEDEX Ground plans to build a $40 million, 300,000 square foot facility on 46 acres on Lakeshore Parkway. Right next to the Dollar General Distribution Center and close to Highway 150.
It’s a joint project supported by economic incentives from Bessemer, Birmingham and Jefferson County. It means 285 full and part time jobs.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said FEDEX chose the area because of its strategic location for rail, water and interstate.
“Very similar to what happened when the automobile manufacturing business came to Alabama. It established us as a focal point to be able logistically, to move this merchandise out to the consumers,” Stephens said.
Stephens said once the Lakeshore extension project is completed it will connect to Morgan Road and Carvana. It will just make this area even more valuable to lure other distribution companies to the area.
