FedEx bringing more than 280 jobs to Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big economic boost for Jefferson County with the announcement of a proposed $40.6 million FedEx Ground facility that would create 285 full- and part-time jobs.
The City of Bessemer, the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have been close collaborators on the project.
The Birmingham Business Alliance said FedEx Ground will build a 300,000-square-foot facility on a 46-acre site on Lakeshore Parkway, that would place the new building next to the Dollar General Distribution Center.
The site is currently owned by U.S. Steel Corp., and 94 percent of the facility will be located in Birmingham, with the remaining 6 percent in Bessemer.
The BBA worked with FedEx Ground to coordinate the incentives process and facilitated early-stage discussions around the intergovernmental agreement between Bessemer, Birmingham and Jefferson County.
“The Birmingham Business Alliance is happy to support our local community allies and the company to bring this project to the Lakeshore corridor,” said Jeff Traywick, vice president of economic development at the BBA. “This project is further evidence that our region’s logistical attributes make our area a prime option for companies looking to grow their distribution footprint in the Southeast. Additionally, this project will provide job opportunities for our citizens.”
